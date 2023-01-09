Why the second born child is usually troublesome

When a first child is born, everything is new and exciting but that changes after the second child. Most parents are used to the rigours of raising a child by that time and in situations where parents show preferential treatment for the first child, the second child will exhibit second-child syndrome.

One way we can see this is in Prince Harry and Prince William of the United Kingdom, with Prince Harry writing a book called, 'Spare' to detail his feeling like a spare child to his brother, the heir.

Signs and symptoms of second child syndrome

If you are a second child or you have a second-born child they may be exhibiting these symptoms.

Sibling rivalry

A constant comparison may cause siblings to hate one another known as sibling rivalry. Even though siblings ought to love each other, they may find themselves in constant competition.

Jealousy

The second child may become envious and have low self-esteem as a result of people comparing him/her to the older sibling or other children.

Negativity

According to some experts, second children have a lot of repressed rage and hostility. It frequently manifests as sarcastic reactions to events that happen at home.

Low esteem

Whether a person develops into an extrovert or an introvert depends on their self-esteem. Introverts may develop low self-esteem as a result of their parents' neglect. In some instances, they may have anger issues and are prone to tantrums.

Disinterest

Your second child thinks you prefer the first to them or that you don't have enough time for them. They will act like they don't care and won't appreciate your love for them.

Lack of ambition