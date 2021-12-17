Simple and stylish ways to style your crocs

Especially when you just want to go hangout, chill or just go for a comfortable look.

If you want to up your personal style, then here are five ways to style your crocs:

Splash of color

If you’re really artistic and willing to go all out on your pair of white crocs, then get a bucket (preferably an old one), tape of any areas you don’t want the paint to get on, clean the areas you want to dye on your crocs with a wet towel, this is to make sure surface dirt don’t get in the way.

Take your plastic bucket outside and fill it with water, but not too much, then apply your latex paint spray in the water (whatever color you got is cool), make sure you apply your spray directly in the middle of the water.

Slap on gloves, to keep the paint from getting on your hands, then dip your crocs in.

Hold it upside down at a -45 degree angle, by the edges of the soles.

Continue to lower the shoe until it’s completely submerged

Hold the shoe under water for 5-10 seconds, then remove and let your shoes air dry for 24 hours.

If you want to take it a notch higher and want the paint to last, then get a can of clear-coat aerosol fixative designed for acrylic paint, shake the can, hold eight inches away from your dyed crocs, and spray on.

Leave to dry for 3-5 hours.

Customize your crocs with the crocs jibbitz charms

You know those little characters you see on crocs?, well you can have them too!

Crocs charms are like accessories that take your crocs game to the next level.

And the most amazing thing is that they come in literally all shapes and characters

For the anime lovers who want their movie persona to come alive for them, they can add this to their accessory pack!

Even if you want to add a little (or a lot!) of jewelry to your crocs, you can also get them as charms.

So next time you’re shopping for a pair of crocs, just ask the seller to add in a pack of this for you, and simply pop them in the holes designed on the shoes.

Style your crocs with a pair of socks