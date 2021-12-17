RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Simple and stylish ways to style your crocs

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Olopade Adunola

(Be part of the cool kids that wear their crocs everywhere!) If you’re a lover of comfortable shoes, you’ll definitely like this post.

See, sometimes when choosing an outfit, deciding on what shoes to pair with them can be quite tiring.

Recommended articles

Especially when you just want to go hangout, chill or just go for a comfortable look.

If you want to up your personal style, then here are five ways to style your crocs:

Splash of color

If you’re really artistic and willing to go all out on your pair of white crocs, then get a bucket (preferably an old one), tape of any areas you don’t want the paint to get on, clean the areas you want to dye on your crocs with a wet towel, this is to make sure surface dirt don’t get in the way.

Take your plastic bucket outside and fill it with water, but not too much, then apply your latex paint spray in the water (whatever color you got is cool), make sure you apply your spray directly in the middle of the water.

Slap on gloves, to keep the paint from getting on your hands, then dip your crocs in.

Hold it upside down at a -45 degree angle, by the edges of the soles.

Continue to lower the shoe until it’s completely submerged

Hold the shoe under water for 5-10 seconds, then remove and let your shoes air dry for 24 hours.

If you want to take it a notch higher and want the paint to last, then get a can of clear-coat aerosol fixative designed for acrylic paint, shake the can, hold eight inches away from your dyed crocs, and spray on.

Leave to dry for 3-5 hours.

Customize your crocs with the crocs jibbitz charms

You know those little characters you see on crocs?, well you can have them too!

Crocs charms are like accessories that take your crocs game to the next level.

And the most amazing thing is that they come in literally all shapes and characters

For the anime lovers who want their movie persona to come alive for them, they can add this to their accessory pack!

Even if you want to add a little (or a lot!) of jewelry to your crocs, you can also get them as charms.

So next time you’re shopping for a pair of crocs, just ask the seller to add in a pack of this for you, and simply pop them in the holes designed on the shoes.

Style your crocs with a pair of socks

Wearing a pair of socks in your crocs really elevates your look. Not only is it really comfortable but stylish as well, you can pair it with either a long or short sock, a pair of shorts and a graphic tee, and you’re set to go. Adding a baseball cap to this look gives it all the edge you need to look laidback but stylish at the same time.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf Olopade Adunola Olopade Adunola create engaging, stimulating, problem solving and solution based content. In the nearest future, I see myself creating ground breaking , inclusive content in the art and fashion industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make a fashion statement with your pearls

How to make a fashion statement with your pearls

Why you should opt for eyebrow gel application

Why you should opt for eyebrow gel application

Simple and stylish ways to style your crocs

Simple and stylish ways to style your crocs

Uromi: A brief walk into the history, culture and beliefs of the Esan people

Uromi: A brief walk into the history, culture and beliefs of the Esan people

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

5 relatable NYSC camp experiences

What should you use to wrap moi-moi?

What should you use to wrap moi-moi?

5 ex-BBN housemates take on the little black dress

5 ex-BBN housemates take on the little black dress

3 reasons you should not ask 'What do you bring to the table?'

3 reasons you should not ask 'What do you bring to the table?'

3 reasons you should not miss Tiwa's performance at Livespot X today

3 reasons you should not miss Tiwa's performance at Livespot X today

Trending

You can clear your dark knuckles with baking soda lime...here's how

dark knuckles