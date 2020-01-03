Besides easing stress and tension, there’s also this buzz around scalp massages being able to promote hair growth, so why shouldn't you get it more often.

Scalp massage isn't rocket science. You can give yourself a scalp massage, or have a friend do it for you. Scalp massage can also be performed in spas, hair salons or massage therapists in private practice. Some people use oils, such as olive or coconut oil, when doing a scalp massage.

If you rarely have scalp massages or you don't know why you should have one, this post will show you reasons you can't neglect scalp massages.

Below are the reasons you should get a scalp massage more often.

1. Improves blood circulation

Scalp massage promotes circulation to the hair follicles, which allows healthy hair growth. Increased circulation at the roots of hair can promote healthy hair growth. If the oil is used for the scalp massage, it can also help get rid of dandruff. The use of oil on the scalp can also help prevent new dandruff from occurring.

2. Improves your mood

Scalp massage can help lift your mood and your sense of well-being

Massage therapy can help lift your mood and your sense of well-being. How? By stimulating three hormones, which includes serotonin, dopamine, and cortisol. Serotonin imbalances are known to be associated with mood disorders, specifically depression. Dopamine, too, plays a role in mood; think of it as the reward and pleasure hormone. Studies have proven that massage therapy has a positive impact on the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the body, which translates into a positive impact on our mood.

3. Helps you sleep better

Scalp massage helps you sleep better

If you're suffering from insomnia, here's a remedy- scalp massage. Many people sleep better when they have regular massage, with improvement in both falling asleep and staying asleep. Conversely, scalp massage can also help those with fatigue feel more energized.

4. Reliefs headache

Do you know scalp massage can help relieve tension headaches? Well, it does. When performing a scalp massage on someone with a tension headache, spend extra time on the base of the skull, near the hairline, because tension often accumulates in this area. It can also help to include a massage of the forehead and temples when massaging to relieve a tension headache. Scalp massage can also help relieve symptoms of migraine headaches in some individuals.

5. Promotes hair growth

The health of the scalp is vital to the health of the hair. Scalp massages aid in the removal of dead skin cells from the scalp and a flaky scalp, which is known to worsen hair loss in certain individuals. It can be very beneficial to those who suffer from scalp conditions such as dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis.