Does eating raw eggs cause abortions and miscarriages in pregnant women?

Because pregnant women's immune systems are weakened, it is unsafe for them to eat unpasteurised or undercooked meals. However, pasteurisation and boiling kills Salmonella bacteria. Eggs should be cooked until the yolks and whites are firm. In essence, pregnant women should avoid soft-boiled or watery, running eggs.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that pregnant women shouldn’t eat eggs at all. Eggs are acceptable during pregnancy as long as they have been pasteurised and are well-cooked.

How many eggs can a pregnant woman eat?

There are no restrictions on the number of eggs a pregnant woman can eat during pregnancy. They can be enjoyed daily with a healthy, balanced diet that includes other healthy foods like vegetables, fruit, and whole grains.

Previously, eggs were thought to be high in cholesterol, but according to UK Heart and Health Advisory Organisations, dietary cholesterol from eggs does not raise blood cholesterol levels in most people.

Eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B2, B12, D, selenium, and iodine, as well as folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, choline, and essential minerals like phosphorus. Folate is especially essential during pregnancy as it aids in cell division and tissue growth which leads to a healthy baby.

