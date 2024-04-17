Does eating raw eggs cause abortions and miscarriages in pregnant women?

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Pregnant women are advised not to eat raw or undercooked eggs since they may contain disease-causing organisms such as Salmonella which can cause food poisoning. Salmonella can lead to high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration, which might cause premature labour or miscarriage.

Recommended articles

Because pregnant women's immune systems are weakened, it is unsafe for them to eat unpasteurised or undercooked meals. However, pasteurisation and boiling kills Salmonella bacteria. Eggs should be cooked until the yolks and whites are firm. In essence, pregnant women should avoid soft-boiled or watery, running eggs.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that pregnant women shouldn’t eat eggs at all. Eggs are acceptable during pregnancy as long as they have been pasteurised and are well-cooked.

READ: Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

ADVERTISEMENT

There are no restrictions on the number of eggs a pregnant woman can eat during pregnancy. They can be enjoyed daily with a healthy, balanced diet that includes other healthy foods like vegetables, fruit, and whole grains.

Previously, eggs were thought to be high in cholesterol, but according to UK Heart and Health Advisory Organisations, dietary cholesterol from eggs does not raise blood cholesterol levels in most people.

How many eggs can a pregnant woman eat? [thinkstock]
How many eggs can a pregnant woman eat? [thinkstock] Pulse Nigeria

Eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B2, B12, D, selenium, and iodine, as well as folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, choline, and essential minerals like phosphorus. Folate is especially essential during pregnancy as it aids in cell division and tissue growth which leads to a healthy baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, pregnant women can eat cooked eggs because they are a highly nutritious food that contributes to a healthy, balanced diet but raw eggs should be avoided.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's what's causing the strange rain and flooding in Dubai

Here's what's causing the strange rain and flooding in Dubai

Does eating raw eggs cause abortions and miscarriages in pregnant women?

Does eating raw eggs cause abortions and miscarriages in pregnant women?

How to use cloves and rosemary water for hair growth and treatment

How to use cloves and rosemary water for hair growth and treatment

Primary school in Lagos charges ₦42 million annually per student

Primary school in Lagos charges ₦42 million annually per student

Your life will improve immediately if you drop these 6 habits

Your life will improve immediately if you drop these 6 habits

Salon Africana's 'The Fabric of Courage' celebrates FESTAC '77 cultural legacy

Salon Africana's 'The Fabric of Courage' celebrates FESTAC '77 cultural legacy

Sitting all day at work? 5 easy exercises to relieve back and waist pain

Sitting all day at work? 5 easy exercises to relieve back and waist pain

Does garlic increase your sex drive? Here’s what to know

Does garlic increase your sex drive? Here’s what to know

How to make your woman trust you: 7 tips and quotes

How to make your woman trust you: 7 tips and quotes

Tems, Diana Ross, or Cher? Who wore the black sequined dress best?

Tems, Diana Ross, or Cher? Who wore the black sequined dress best?

Top 10 cities in the world that are great for walking — Lagos is not one of them

Top 10 cities in the world that are great for walking — Lagos is not one of them

The Night Swim ft Cirque Le Soir live in Lagos, presented by Breeze Beach club

The Night Swim ft Cirque Le Soir live in Lagos, presented by Breeze Beach club

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Performing CPR within the first six minutes of an incident can be the difference between life and death [Woman's Day]

How to save a life by doing CPR during an emergency

Countries with women with the biggest butts in the world [freepik]

Big Booty Ranking: Top 10 countries where women have the biggest butts

An image of a brown bowl with salt and a glass ( Hotpot.ai )

How to test pregnancy with salt: A Step-by-step guide

An image of pepper ( Hotpot.ai )

Sexual benefits of pepper