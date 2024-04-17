Braids That Slay: 5 best braid hairstyles for women and girls

Here are the five best-braided hairstyles for women and girls

1. Braided heart ponytail

Pulse Nigeria

This ponytail hairstyle can either feature a heart-shaped braid woven into the tail or make the parting in the shape of a heart. It’s so cute.

2. Side-swept cornrows

Pulse Nigeria

With this hairstyle, cornrow braids are swept to one side, creating a sleek appearance with a modern twist. It looks on better young girls when beads are added.

3. All-back braids with heart

Pulse Nigeria

A simple hairstyle that won’t waste time. It features intricate braids pulled back neatly, adorned with a heart-shaped cornrow and two braided bangs in some cases.

4. Fulani Braids

Pulse Nigeria

Fulani braids are characterized by thin, intricate braids adorned with beads or accessories. They look good on everyone.

5. Knotless braids

Pulse Nigeria