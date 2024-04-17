ADVERTISEMENT
Braids That Slay: 5 best braid hairstyles for women and girls

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some of the best braided hairstyles for women and girls?

Best braids hairstyle for women and girls [Pinterest]
Best braids hairstyle for women and girls [Pinterest]

Braids are versatile and beautiful hairstyles, not just for adults but for kids. No matter your age, knowing the right hairstyle makes all the difference and elevates your look instantly.

Heart shape ponytail [naturallycurly/pinterest]
Heart shape ponytail [naturallycurly/pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
This ponytail hairstyle can either feature a heart-shaped braid woven into the tail or make the parting in the shape of a heart. It’s so cute.

Side-swept cornrows inspiration [pinterest]
Side-swept cornrows inspiration [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

With this hairstyle, cornrow braids are swept to one side, creating a sleek appearance with a modern twist. It looks on better young girls when beads are added.

All-back braids with heart cornrow and two braided bang [Pinterest/naturallucurly]
All-back braids with heart cornrow and two braided bang [Pinterest/naturallucurly] Pulse Nigeria

A simple hairstyle that won’t waste time. It features intricate braids pulled back neatly, adorned with a heart-shaped cornrow and two braided bangs in some cases.

Fulani Braids inspiration [colors/nairaland]
Fulani Braids inspiration [colors/nairaland] Pulse Nigeria

Fulani braids are characterized by thin, intricate braids adorned with beads or accessories. They look good on everyone.

Knotless braids for women and girls [youtube/pinterest]
Knotless braids for women and girls [youtube/pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Knotless braids are a classic for a reason and look good on both adults and children. Though they might take a long time to finish, the results are outstanding; the hair often lasts for a very long time, and it can be packed in different ways.

