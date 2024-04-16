Research has shown that sitting down all day reduces your lifespan and causes diabetes, weight gain, depression, dementia, and multiple cancers. That’s why you need to stand up and stretch.
Sitting all day at work? 5 easy exercises to relieve back and waist pain
If you sit at a desk every day to work, you are likely to suffer from backaches and waist pain.
Recommended articles
Here are five easy exercises to do if you sit every day at work.
1. Chair dip
Take a break from work and do the chair dip. The chair dip not only targets the triceps but is also a convenient exercise that can be done almost anywhere.
Sit at the front edge of a chair with legs extended in front. Place hands on either side of the hips and grip the chair. Using your core and arms, lift your body off the chair, then lower your buttocks towards the floor. Push back up using your arms and core. Repeat 15 times, ensuring your entire body moves rather than just your hips.
2. Lateral bounds
Lateral bounds, also known as speed skaters, target the side of the body to enhance stability and coordination.
To start this exercise, stand on one leg with a small bend in the knee and lower hip. Leap sideways and gently land on the opposite foot, then repeat the movement from side to side as if skating on ice. Before leaping to the opposite side, make sure you're completely stable. Aim for 10–20 reps per side.
3. Single-leg
Single-leg bridges engage the glutes, core, and hamstrings simultaneously. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, about a foot away from your buttocks.
Push up while keeping the opposing foot grounded to lift your glutes, hips, and back off the ground. Lower slowly while keeping the elevated leg in the air. Repeat for around 12 times before switching legs.
4. Regular squat
To achieve this, place your feet hip-width apart. Lower your hips down and back as if you were sitting on a chair. Engage your abdominal muscles. To return to a standing position, push with your heels while squeezing the glutes and keeping your back flat. Go for 10-12 reps.
5. Standing Torso Side Stretch
This exercise elongates the upper body to improve posture.
Begin by standing with your feet together, your arms extended overhead, and your fingers interlocked and pointed up. Inhale while stretching upward, then exhale and bend your upper body and arms to the right. Hold for five breaths, then return to the centre and repeat on the opposite side.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng