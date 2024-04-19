ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 red flags of the 'eldest daughter syndrome' you need to know

Temi Iwalaiye

In recent months, the topic of the experiences of "eldest daughters" has been trending, with many firstborn girls and women sharing their experiences and responsibilities.

Eldest syndrome daughter [shuttershock]
Eldest syndrome daughter [shuttershock]

The "eldest daughter syndrome" is the emotional and physical burdens placed on the oldest daughters by their family members.

Recommended articles

According to Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist based in New York City, many eldest daughters find themselves shouldering responsibilities such as caring for younger siblings and managing household tasks from a young age.

Licencing marriage and family therapist Kati Morton spoke about the eight signs of "eldest daughter syndrome" in a TikTok video, which has gotten over 6 million views. Morton outlined the following eight signs of "eldest daughter syndrome"

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Intense sense of responsibility

She might not have the same carefree attitude as her younger ones, but she is constantly bothered about taking care of everyone and everything.

2. Overachievement and high drive

Eldest daughters have an immense drive to succeed, not wanting to disappoint their family members so they can take care of themselves and others.

3. The tendency towards worry and anxiety

ADVERTISEMENT

With great responsibility comes a lot of worry and excitement; she might worry herself sick about the welfare of others. During events like weddings and parties, she is also burdened with the responsibility.

Eldest daughter syndrome [shuttershock]
Eldest daughter syndrome [shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

4. Struggles with people-pleasing

An eldest daughter has been catering to people all her life; she might discover that even in other relationships that are not with family members, she might want them to like her and might do anything to get their approval.

5. Difficulty setting and maintaining boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

She might let people take advantage of her, as she is used to giving unreservedly without any inhibition.

6. Feelings of resentment towards siblings and family

She might secretly harbour resentment towards her family members for ‘bribing’ her of her childhood and taking on a lot of responsibility.

7. Struggles with guilt

The feeling of resentment might lead to guilt, especially if not addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Challenges in adult relationships

She might struggle with her relationship because of a lack of boundaries and feelings of resentment and guilt.

There are positives to being the eldest daughter. It has been shown that they have excellent leadership, organizational, and time management skills.

Finally, eldest daughter syndrome" is not an official mental health diagnosis since experiences differ.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

Here's how to tell if your home might be infested with bed bugs

Here's how to tell if your home might be infested with bed bugs

8 red flags of the 'eldest daughter syndrome' you need to know

8 red flags of the 'eldest daughter syndrome' you need to know

Top 5 richest women in Nigeria

Top 5 richest women in Nigeria

10 profitable businesses you can start as a student in Nigeria

10 profitable businesses you can start as a student in Nigeria

Can breasts regrow? 5 surprising facts about breast reduction surgery

Can breasts regrow? 5 surprising facts about breast reduction surgery

5 retinol-rich foods for healthy and ageless skin

5 retinol-rich foods for healthy and ageless skin

See the most preserved dead body in the world that looks almost alive

See the most preserved dead body in the world that looks almost alive

Reasons you should not get piercings on these 9 body parts

Reasons you should not get piercings on these 9 body parts

These 6 reasons are why you are always the side chick in every relationship

These 6 reasons are why you are always the side chick in every relationship

Harmful side effects of okra water & who should avoid it

Harmful side effects of okra water & who should avoid it

How to block Ecobank account and ATM card

How to block Ecobank account and ATM card

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countries with women with the biggest butts in the world [freepik]

Big Booty Ranking: Top 10 countries where women have the biggest butts

Jennifer Lopez will turn 55 soon [Instagram/@jlo]

Jennifer Lopez looks 20 years younger because she does these 3 things always

Knotless braids by BraidingQueen

How many weeks to keep braids & 5 reasons knotless braids last longer

Piercing on the chest

Reasons you should not get piercings on these 9 body parts