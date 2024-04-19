Can breasts regrow? 5 surprising facts about breast reduction surgery

Here are some things about breast reduction surgery you probably didn’t know:

1. It’s possible for breasts to grow back

Breast regrowth post-reduction surgery is rare, and when it does occur, it is typically minimal. A study found that around one in five patients experienced some degree of breast regrowth, but the size increase was minimal.

However, future pregnancies may alter the shape, size, and appearance of the breasts.

2. It’s possible to lose sensation in your breasts and nipples

Even though plastic surgeons will try to minimise tissue cutting to maintain nipple sensation by removing most beneath the nipple and avoiding chest tissue, In cases requiring extensive tissue removal, a skin graft may be necessary. This may negatively impact breastfeeding ability.

3. Breast reduction surgery records the highest rate of satisfaction

Compared to other surgeries like Brazilian buttlifts or rhinoplasty, which can easily be blotched. rreast reduction offers high satisfaction due to its relief from back, neck, and shoulder pain that comes from having large breasts. It results in improved quality of life.

4. Patients have to lose weight before the surgery

Weight loss is often recommended by plastic surgeons before surgery for health reasons, as excess weight can complicate the procedure and potentially eliminate the need for surgery.

5. It can result in scarring

