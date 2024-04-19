ADVERTISEMENT
Can breasts regrow? 5 surprising facts about breast reduction surgery

Temi Iwalaiye

Many women with big breasts are opting for breast reduction surgery.

Facts about breast reduction surgery [reductionrhinoplasty]
Reduction Mammoplasty, also as breast reduction surgery is done to reduce the size of big breasts.

Breast regrowth post-reduction surgery is rare, and when it does occur, it is typically minimal. A study found that around one in five patients experienced some degree of breast regrowth, but the size increase was minimal.

However, future pregnancies may alter the shape, size, and appearance of the breasts.

Even though plastic surgeons will try to minimise tissue cutting to maintain nipple sensation by removing most beneath the nipple and avoiding chest tissue, In cases requiring extensive tissue removal, a skin graft may be necessary. This may negatively impact breastfeeding ability.

Compared to other surgeries like Brazilian buttlifts or rhinoplasty, which can easily be blotched. rreast reduction offers high satisfaction due to its relief from back, neck, and shoulder pain that comes from having large breasts. It results in improved quality of life.

Weight loss is often recommended by plastic surgeons before surgery for health reasons, as excess weight can complicate the procedure and potentially eliminate the need for surgery.

Breast reduction surgery, despite being cosmetic, results in scars due to incisions made around the nipple or beneath the breasts to achieve the desired size reduction.

Temi Iwalaiye

