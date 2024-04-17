ADVERTISEMENT
How to use cloves and rosemary water for hair growth and treatment

Temi Iwalaiye

Cloves and rosemary water can make your hair longer than you can ever imagine.

How to use rosemary and cloves for hair growth
How to use rosemary and cloves for hair growth [Youtubemisssennie]

Cloves and rosemary are traditional plants that promote hair health and development. They should be combined in a water infusion to maximise its effectiveness.

  1. Boil five (5) cloves and five (5) stems of fresh rosemary in two (2) cups of filtered water for 15 minutes.
  2. Remove it from the heat and let it cool for 30 minutes.
  3. Strain the liquid using a fine-mesh strainer.
  4. Transfer some of the liquid into a spray bottle. Store the remaining liquid in a container in the freezer.
  5. Spray the liquid onto your hair, covering the entire length.
  6. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 20–30 minutes.
  7. Rinse off with lukewarm water.
Clove and rosemary boost hair growth due to their high content of eugenol, which nourishes hair roots and makes them smoother. Rosemary, in the form of oil, water, or leaf extract has been shown to stimulate hair growth in various studies.

A 2021 study found clove's high antifungal activity inhibits the growth of Microsporum gypseum, Malassezia furfur, and Candida albicans. This means it can help treat dandruff, while rosemary water also has antidandruff properties.

benefit of clove and rosemary water for hair growth
benefit of clove and rosemary water for hair growth [rugoodet] Pulse Nigeria
A 2018 study found that clove oil and rosemary water effectively killed 90% of head lice within 2 hours. Essential oils from clove leaves, buds and rosemary oil also showed effectiveness against lice eggs.

Folliculitis, a scalp condition that makes hair swollen and infected, can be treated with clove and rosemary water. This is because they have anti-infectious properties and a refreshing aroma, potentially preventing the growth of these bacteria.

Excessive use can cause irritation and a dry scalp, so take note of the following:

1. Before applying clove and rosemary water to your hair, perform a patch test to avoid redness, irritation, or burning sensations.

2. To avoid allergic reactions, mix rosemary water with a carrier oil such as olive or coconut oil.

3. Avoid using rosemary oil or clove water if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a medical problem such as high blood pressure or epilepsy.

