Contestants must adhere to strict criteria, requiring them to be entirely AI-generated with no other natural input.

Anyone can enter by submitting an AI-generated image of a woman. Just like in a pageant, the creator of the AI woman will answer questions about the creation process and the entrant's vision for a better world.

Pulse Nigeria

Thousands of entries are expected, with finalists whittled down to a top 10 before a final three compete in an online awards ceremony.

The competition allows creations from any AI generator, whether DeepAI, Midjourney, or proprietary software. According to contest records, thousands of entries have already been submitted.

Pulse Nigeria

The judging panel includes AI-generated influencers Aitana Lopez from Spain and Emily Pellegrini, with over 300,000 and 250,000 Instagram followers, respectively; human experts, entrepreneur, and PR adviser Andrew Bloch; and beauty pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett.