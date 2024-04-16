ADVERTISEMENT
The world's first beauty pageant for only AI women has begun - all the details

Temi Iwalaiye

Miss AI, the world's premier beauty pageant featuring AI-generated women, launches its first edition.

Miss AI is for AI generated women [dailymail]
Miss AI is for AI generated women [dailymail]

The "Miss AI" beauty pageant, organized by Fanvue, is the world's first AI beauty pageant, showcasing models and influencers created through AI, with a $20,000 prize.

Contestants must adhere to strict criteria, requiring them to be entirely AI-generated with no other natural input.

Anyone can enter by submitting an AI-generated image of a woman. Just like in a pageant, the creator of the AI woman will answer questions about the creation process and the entrant's vision for a better world.

The World's first AI beauty pageant
The World's first AI beauty pageant Pulse Nigeria
Thousands of entries are expected, with finalists whittled down to a top 10 before a final three compete in an online awards ceremony.

The competition allows creations from any AI generator, whether DeepAI, Midjourney, or proprietary software. According to contest records, thousands of entries have already been submitted.

Aitana Lopez an AI generated influencer will be a judge [dailymail]
Aitana Lopez an AI generated influencer will be a judge [dailymail] Pulse Nigeria

The judging panel includes AI-generated influencers Aitana Lopez from Spain and Emily Pellegrini, with over 300,000 and 250,000 Instagram followers, respectively; human experts, entrepreneur, and PR adviser Andrew Bloch; and beauty pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett.

Winners will be announced on May 10, with an online awards ceremony slated for later in the month. Entries opened on Sunday, April 14, and entries have already began pouring in from around the globe.

