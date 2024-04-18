Harmful side effects of okra water & who should avoid it

Celebrated for its benefits ranging from improving heart health to regulating blood sugar. However, amidst the cheers for its health benefits, there's a quieter conversation about its potential downsides.

What is okra water?

Okra water is made by soaking okra pods in water overnight.

This simple process extracts some of the okra’s valuable nutrients and soluble fiber, resulting in a beverage believed to offer various health benefits.

Pulse Nigeria

Potential side effects of okra water

Gastrointestinal Issues

While the high fiber content in okra is excellent for digestion, it can also lead to unpleasant side effects.

Some people might experience gas, bloating, or diarrhea as their body reacts to the increased fiber intake.

This is especially true for those who suddenly incorporate high amounts of fiber into their diet.

Chopped okra [Image Credit: Pietro Jeng] Pulse Live Kenya

Interference with medications

Okra water is known to have blood-sugar-lowering properties, which, while beneficial for many, can pose risks for people on diabetes medications.

The combined effect can potentially lead to hypoglycemia, a condition where blood sugar levels fall too low.

Blood clotting

Okra is rich in vitamin K, a nutrient that plays a crucial role in blood clotting. Consuming large amounts of okra may pose risks for individuals on blood-thinning medications such as Coumadin or Warfarin.

These medications are prescribed to prevent blood clots that can lead to heart attacks or strokes. Therefore, people taking these drugs should be cautious about their okra intake.

Allergic reactions

Although rare, some individuals may develop allergic reactions to okra. Symptoms can include itching, unusual swelling, or difficulty in breathing.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention and consider eliminating okra water from their diet.

Harvested okra pods [Image Credit: Quang Nguyen Vinh] Pulse Live Kenya

Kidney stones

Okra is rich in oxalates, naturally occurring substances that can lead to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

Those who have a history of kidney stones might want to avoid consuming too much okra water.

Balancing the benefits and risks of okra

While the benefits of okra water can be appealing, it is crucial to approach it with caution, particularly for those with existing health conditions or those taking specific medications.

Moderation is key, as is consulting with a healthcare provider before starting any new health regimen.

Who should avoid okra water?

Individuals with a history of kidney stones, those on diabetes medication, and people with a known allergy to okra should consider avoiding okra water.

Additionally, anyone experiencing adverse effects after consuming okra water should reassess its use and talk to a healthcare professional.