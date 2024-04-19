Dalia Naeem is a 31-year-old presenter and actress who became popular for undergoing 43 plastic surgery procedures.
Woman undergoes 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll
Dalia Naeem has taken being a Barbie girl to another level.
Recommended articles
Her unique appearance and transformation have gained global media attention. A video and her makeup artist went viral last year. In the video, her makeup artist told her, “You look so beautiful, my dear. Like Barbie. Your makeup is Barbie.”
Many people didn’t agree; the comments under her pictures were not nice. They commented that she looked like the devil and told her she needed help from God.
How many surgeries has Dalia had? A lot of cosmetic procedures, including lip filler, breast enlargement surgery, and many others. Her entire look is a mannequin-like face with blonde locks, a tiny nose, oversized lips, and full brows.
She is quite famous in her home country of Iraq and lives in the Adhamiyah district of the capital city; she’s usually referred to as “Iraqi Barbie.”
Despite the negative comments, she has a lot of followers on social media. She has one million followers on Instagram and over 50,000 on Instagram.
That's a lot of money to spend on plastic surgery, but if she believes she looks like Barbie, then who are we to disagree?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng