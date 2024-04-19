ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Woman undergoes 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll

Temi Iwalaiye

Dalia Naeem has taken being a Barbie girl to another level.

Dalia Naeem underwent 43 surgeries to look like Barbie [Instagram]
Dalia Naeem underwent 43 surgeries to look like Barbie [Instagram]

Dalia Naeem is a 31-year-old presenter and actress who became popular for undergoing 43 plastic surgery procedures.

Recommended articles

Her unique appearance and transformation have gained global media attention. A video and her makeup artist went viral last year. In the video, her makeup artist told her, “You look so beautiful, my dear. Like Barbie. Your makeup is Barbie.”

Many people didn’t agree; the comments under her pictures were not nice. They commented that she looked like the devil and told her she needed help from God.

How many surgeries has Dalia had? A lot of cosmetic procedures, including lip filler, breast enlargement surgery, and many others. Her entire look is a mannequin-like face with blonde locks, a tiny nose, oversized lips, and full brows.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is quite famous in her home country of Iraq and lives in the Adhamiyah district of the capital city; she’s usually referred to as “Iraqi Barbie.”

Despite the negative comments, she has a lot of followers on social media. She has one million followers on Instagram and over 50,000 on Instagram.

That's a lot of money to spend on plastic surgery, but if she believes she looks like Barbie, then who are we to disagree?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The sexual benefits, health perks and side effects of Manuka honey

The sexual benefits, health perks and side effects of Manuka honey

How to share and transfer data on Airtel

How to share and transfer data on Airtel

5 cool things invented by kids

5 cool things invented by kids

Woman undergoes 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll

Woman undergoes 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll

This city will start collecting entry fees from tourists

This city will start collecting entry fees from tourists

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

Here's how to tell if your home might be infested with bed bugs

Here's how to tell if your home might be infested with bed bugs

8 red flags of the 'eldest daughter syndrome' you need to know

8 red flags of the 'eldest daughter syndrome' you need to know

Top 5 richest women in Nigeria

Top 5 richest women in Nigeria

10 profitable businesses you can start as a student in Nigeria

10 profitable businesses you can start as a student in Nigeria

Can breasts regrow? 5 surprising facts about breast reduction surgery

Can breasts regrow? 5 surprising facts about breast reduction surgery

5 retinol-rich foods for healthy and ageless skin

5 retinol-rich foods for healthy and ageless skin

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countries with women with the biggest butts in the world [freepik]

Big Booty Ranking: Top 10 countries where women have the biggest butts

Jennifer Lopez will turn 55 soon [Instagram/@jlo]

Jennifer Lopez looks 20 years younger because she does these 3 things always

Knotless braids by BraidingQueen

How many weeks to keep braids & 5 reasons knotless braids last longer

Piercing on the chest

Reasons you should not get piercings on these 9 body parts