Starting a fitness routine can be intimidating especially with the thought of the heavy-looking machines in the gym.

We're in the age where everyone is concerned about not just their mental but also their physical wellness. The physical wellness comes with having the right body shape and structure which can be achieved through exercises. Getting it right will only give you the result you desire. How would you achieve this result if you don't start off right.

If you have made the decision to get your fitness right in 2019, then you need these tips to help you get it right. The way you start your fitness affects your attitude towards the journey. We want to help you start the journey the right way with the tips that provided in this article.

Here's how to start a fitness journey the right way.

1. Find out why

A fitness journey is not a walk in the park. It would be helpful to find a purpose behind your decision. This would help you stay motivated when it gets really tough in the gym. We advice you make a list of all the internal, deeper motivations for starting a new fitness journey.

Once you find them, you'll totally enjoy the journey without anyone pushing you. It would be more effective if you can write them down and paste them on the walls of your bathroom, refrigerator and probably your car.

2. Make a plan

Nothing succeeds without a plan. When you're about to start your fitness journey, you need to make a plan. The plan should include locating a gym in your area or getting a personal trainer to help you at home, getting your training kits, fixing the time schedule for your exercises and fixing your diets. It's important the plan is followed through.

While making plans you need to set some realistic goals. Start with daily goals, what you want to achieve at the gym in one day. Then move into less frequent goals, within your fitness and wellness plan.

3. Get your nutrition in check

It's a no brainier that you can't out train a bad diet. Time of cut off the junks! Since the plan is to start right, you need to make the right food choices. With a good diet and a regular exercises, you'll achieve that body shape you want. Starting a healthy eating plan is the perfect companion for your new exercise routine and will compliment all your hard work.

4. Embrace your journey

Wouldn't you be excited if your weight just melts off? But sadly, it doesn't happen that way. A lot of people who start a new fitness routine give up quite early, do you know why?They're not seeing the difference they expect.

Consistency and patience is the key to having a great fitness journey. When it comes to fitness, slow and steady wins the race. You need to embrace your progress and journey.

5. Reward yourself

This is the best part. Remember those goals you made when you were starting your journey? Well, make sure to reward yourself once you have reached them. You can do this by visiting the spa, get a new workout kits and some other way. But ensure you pay attention to your diet in the process.