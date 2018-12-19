A healthy intake of water is needed for regular bowel movements, to flush toxins from the body, and produce bodily fluids like saliva, amongst other reasons. See some of the many ways dehydration tells on the body.

1) Bad Breath

If you're suffering from bad breath even when you practice good oral hygiene, then you need to check your water intake before ruling that out. This is because water is needed for production of saliva and a lack of water inhibits this, as well as, causes bacteria to build up on the tongue, teeth, and gums, contributing to bad breath.

2) Dry skin

Healthy, glowing, vibrant, and more youthful skin is one benefit you get from drinking a lot of water as it flushes out toxins from the body. Logically, lack of water causes the skin to lose its plumpness and elasticity, leading to dryness, flakiness, fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.

3) Headache and fatigue

Mild dehydration can make you feel tired, give you a headache, and affect your mood and focus. If you're experiencing this, your first point of call should be filling up on water.

4) Constipation

One of the most essential function of water is that it promotes good digestion and regular bowel movements, which is why it is advisable to drink a glass of water before, during and after a meal. It keeps your stool soft and allows it move easily through the digestive tract. Dehydration can cause your body to pull water from stool to compensate for fluid loss, leading to harder and firmer stool that is more difficult to pass.

5) Muscle cramping

Dehydration can cause muscle cramps especially when working out in hot weather. Exercising causes the muscles work harder and a change of sodium and potassium levels.

6) Urine colour and volume

If your urine is coming more infrequently, in a darker colour and less than it usually does, then you are definitely suffering from dehydration. When your body is dehydrated, the kidneys retain as much fluid as possible to maintain their function. This causes the urine to come less frequently. Lack of water can cause your urine to become darker in color, stronger in odor, and cloudier in appearance.