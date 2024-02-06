ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

Temi Iwalaiye

The right sanitary pad makes all the difference for women on their period.

You need to get the best period hygiene product [Medicalnewstoday]
You need to get the best period hygiene product [Medicalnewstoday]

Recommended articles

Unfortunately, it is not a very kind visitor, many women complain of cramps, feeling sick, and getting stained.

The most important thing every woman needs when she is on her period are feminine hygiene products: pads, tampons, period cups and so on. Nowadays, women are prioritizing their comfort and looking for the best products.

I asked five women about the menstrual products they use and how they dispose of their products in a superstitious country like Nigeria, where a few women wash their pads or burn them for fear of being attacked spiritually. Here are their answers;

ADVERTISEMENT

I use Molped pads because they are quite comfortable. When I want to dispose of my sanitary pads, I wrap and burn them. It doesn’t matter if I am away from home, I can never leave my sanitary pad anywhere. I will take it along with me and burn it at home because I am an African and from childhood, I have been taught to dispose of my pads properly.

I don’t use sanitary pads. Before I used a very popular sanitary pad brand in Nigeria, but I was always getting itchy because I was allergic to it. It was very uncomfortable to be on my period and my vagina would be itching me. So now, I use Kotex tampons. Ever since I started using tampons, I hardly feel menstrual pain. When I am done, I roll it up in a tissue and throw it in the trash.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t use sanitary pads anymore and have stopped using them since secondary school. Plus, my flow is usually so heavy and using pads means sitting on something wet, and I don’t enjoy the feeling - even though they say pads are absorbent. I use Tampax tampons. When I am done with my tampon, I flush it down the toilet.

Because I have three kids, I am on a contraceptive injection that stops me from seeing my period. When I used to menstruate, I used a very popular sanitary pad in Nigeria, but I was always getting stained, and I couldn’t use the pads for the whole day. I had to find a place to change. I dispose used pads by wrapping them in a polythene bag and dumping them in the trash.

I switched from another sanitary pad brand to Molped and I use Diva sometimes because they are soft and absorbent. The former one I used always got me stained. I remember one time I wore a pad on G-strings and I got stained — maybe that one was my fault, but ever since I started using these ones, I feel very relieved. I dispose it by throwing it into a trash can.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 struggles people who were born as an only child can relate to

5 struggles people who were born as an only child can relate to

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

5 reasons young women settle for older men

5 reasons young women settle for older men

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okro

These are 5 reasons pregnant women should eat okro

All you need to know about priapism

All you need to know about erections that last longer than 4hrs

Sexual benefits of cloves [Man made]

6 sexual benefits of cloves for men and women

Do spectacles make your eyes small? [jumia]

Myth or truth: Do spectacles give you small eyes?