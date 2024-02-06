5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

Unfortunately, it is not a very kind visitor, many women complain of cramps, feeling sick, and getting stained.

The most important thing every woman needs when she is on her period are feminine hygiene products: pads, tampons, period cups and so on. Nowadays, women are prioritizing their comfort and looking for the best products.

I asked five women about the menstrual products they use and how they dispose of their products in a superstitious country like Nigeria, where a few women wash their pads or burn them for fear of being attacked spiritually. Here are their answers;

Sheba

I use Molped pads because they are quite comfortable. When I want to dispose of my sanitary pads, I wrap and burn them. It doesn’t matter if I am away from home, I can never leave my sanitary pad anywhere. I will take it along with me and burn it at home because I am an African and from childhood, I have been taught to dispose of my pads properly.

Oyin

I don’t use sanitary pads. Before I used a very popular sanitary pad brand in Nigeria, but I was always getting itchy because I was allergic to it. It was very uncomfortable to be on my period and my vagina would be itching me. So now, I use Kotex tampons. Ever since I started using tampons, I hardly feel menstrual pain. When I am done, I roll it up in a tissue and throw it in the trash.

Georgina

I don’t use sanitary pads anymore and have stopped using them since secondary school. Plus, my flow is usually so heavy and using pads means sitting on something wet, and I don’t enjoy the feeling - even though they say pads are absorbent. I use Tampax tampons. When I am done with my tampon, I flush it down the toilet.

Diane

Because I have three kids, I am on a contraceptive injection that stops me from seeing my period. When I used to menstruate, I used a very popular sanitary pad in Nigeria, but I was always getting stained, and I couldn’t use the pads for the whole day. I had to find a place to change. I dispose used pads by wrapping them in a polythene bag and dumping them in the trash.

Yimika