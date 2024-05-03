Voxelotor, also known as Oxbryta, is a drug produced by Pfizer that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of people suffering from this fatal genetic blood disorder.
People with sickle cell disease can now live longer with this new drug
There's hope of a longer, healthier life for people suffering from sickle cell anaemia.
Voxelotor works by helping red blood cells carry more oxygen by stabilising haemoglobin, the protein responsible for oxygen transport. It’s a pill that is taken daily. This can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of pain crises, improve overall health, and potentially lead to a longer lifespan.
Sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to become sickle-shaped, leading to early death and reduced oxygen delivery throughout the body. It also results in chronic anaemia, excruciating pain episodes (called crises), and a variety of complications like stroke, fatigue, delayed growth, and organ damage.
While the drug was initially rejected by the United Kingdom’s NHS due to cost concerns, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has finally approved it after a price negotiation. This means easier access to this potentially life-changing treatment for those who need it.
Although it’s not available in Nigeria currently, it’s only a matter of time before its arrival.
