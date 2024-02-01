Period poverty and its implications for Nigerian women and girls

The challenges of menstrual health management in Nigeria are multi-faceted. Accessibility to menstrual products is not just a matter of convenience, but an issue impacting the health, education, and dignity of many women in Nigeria.

Addressing period poverty is not merely a question of health, but a step towards achieving gender equality and empowering a significant portion of our population.

Understanding period poverty

Period poverty refers to the struggle many women and girls face in accessing sanitary products, safe and hygienic spaces to use them, and the right information about menstruation.

In Nigeria, this issue is particularly pressing. A survey conducted by the NOI Polls in 2018 revealed that a staggering 67% of Nigerian women did not have access to sanitary products. This alarming statistic not only highlights the severity of period poverty but also sheds light on the broader implications for women's health and rights.

The lack of access to menstrual hygiene products often forces women and girls to resort to unsanitary and unsafe alternatives, which can lead to health complications and further perpetuate the stigma surrounding menstruation.

The business side of menstruation

Menstrual products in Nigeria have evolved into a significant business sector. However, the high cost of sanitary pads, tampons, and other menstrual hygiene products puts them out of reach for many. A pack of sanitary pads can cost up to ₦500, a price too steep for low-income families.

This economic barrier not only limits accessibility but also highlights the need for more affordable and sustainable menstrual products. The business of menstruation should not intensify period poverty but rather contribute to its solution by ensuring affordability and accessibility for all.

Impact on education and health

Period poverty in Nigeria has far-reaching implications, especially in the realms of education and health. Many young girls miss several days of school each month due to the lack of menstrual products and adequate facilities. This absence from school can lead to lower academic performance and even dropouts, widening the gender gap in education.

Furthermore, the use of unsanitary materials during menstruation exposes girls and women to health risks like infections, which can have long-term effects on their reproductive health.

The societal silence and shame that often accompany menstruation further worsen these issues, making it necessary to address not only the physical but also the cultural and educational aspects of period poverty.

Efforts and solutions

In response to this pressing issue, various initiatives have been launched in Nigeria. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and social enterprises are also playing a vital role by distributing free menstrual products to those in need and educating communities about menstrual health.

Innovations such as reusable pads and menstrual cups are being introduced as sustainable and cost-effective alternatives. These efforts, while commendable, need to be scaled up and supported by continuous community involvement and awareness to make a significant impact.

Call to action

As Nigerians, we must recognise and address period poverty as a crucial issue. It's not just about providing access to sanitary products but about ensuring that every woman and girl has the opportunity to lead a healthy, dignified, and uninterrupted life.

Period poverty is not just a women's issue; it's a societal issue that demands our collective action.