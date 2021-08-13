5 home remedies for soft pink lips

The reason that lips are so sensitive and prone to becoming discoloured is because the skin on your lips is thinner when compared to your face making it more prone to harm from the environment. . Your lips do not have any sweat glands, so they require special care on a daily basis to keep them moisturised and looking healthy.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

In addition to this, lip skin does not have any oil glands that can work to re-moisturse itself, and therefore allows environmental conditions like high sun exposure and humidity to immediately dry out the lips. These factors contribute to lip discolouration especially around the upper lip area on your face. Moreover, your hormones also have an impact on the colour of your lips, for example, higher levels of estrogen often correspond to the formation of dark patches on certain areas on the face.

The main causes for chapped and discolored lips are attributed to the following reasons

An unhealthy lifestyle that includes smoking, a bad diet and stress

Dehydration – not drinking enough water

Excessive intake of caffeine

Using expired lip products

Using cheap quality products

Not removing your makeup at night

Anemia

Exposing yourself to the sun and pollution

Now that we know what causes the damage, let's look at the solutions. Let's look at the 5 remedies that will get your lips looking luscious in no time!

1. Milk and turmeric scrub

An exfoliator that you can try to restore those lips is one that is made out of milk and turmeric. Milk is a great moisturiser, and turmeric further able to heal any dryness and dark spots and together, they both ensure that they work wonders for tackling any discolouration that you have on the lips. You can combine the two to create gentle scrub is sure to provide you with the supple and gorgeously tinted lips that you desire.

All you have to do is mix a teaspoon of cold milk with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and place this concoction over your lips for around 5 minutes, after which you can gently scrub off any of the remnants of the paste, wash your lips with water and then apply some moisturiser.

ALSO READ: 5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

2. Pomegranate seeds and milk

Pomegranate works great in lightening pigmented lips. It contains a compound called punicalagin which prevent the production of melanin And also prevents your lips from getting darker when exposed to the sun.

Take a handful of pomegranate seeds and grind them. Mix the fine pomegranate seed with some milk cream. Apply this mixture onto your lips. Leave it to dry for about 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water.

Repeat this daily for about one month continuously, and you could notice your lips become pinker and fuller too.

3. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is magical. It’s the most versatile plant on the face of our planet, and we can use it as a great lip treatment. If you have any cuts or such on your lips or if they need more hydration, then aloe vera gel mixed with coconut oil or olive oil works wonders.

Aloe vera contains hormones like Gibberellins and Auxin that provide anti-inflammatory as well as healing properties. The Vitamin E helps to restore moisture.

4. Beetroot Lip Balm

Beetroot is known for its natural color and the boundless benefits it brings to your skin and your overall health. This beetroot lip balm also acts as a temporary lip stain. It acts as a natural exfoliator and will help you lighten pigmented lips with usage over time.

Here’s the deal with this lip balm – shea butter (contains Vitamins A and E, both of which soothe chapped lips), olive oil (works as a natural conditioner for your skin), beetroot (contains vulgaxanthin and betanin. They are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in nature which helps lighten discolored lips), beeswax (creates a protective shield for your lips. It is also one of the main ingredients in lip balms).

5. Lemon and Glycerin Mask

If you are suffering from extremely dry, flaky and pigmented lips, this mask would be ideal for you as glycerin is incredibly hydrating and lemon is a natural lightening agent.