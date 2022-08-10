The Catch
5 benefits of using tomato juice as facial scrub
Here are some benefits of using tomatoes as a facial scrub.
When it comes to home remedies everyone has in their homes, tomatoes are one of the most common and popular.
I mean, we use tomatoes in virtually every meal that we cook, interestingly, we can also use them on our faces;
Benefits of tomato juice scrub
1. Removes blackhead
Blackheads usually form from acne and pimples and using tomato as a scrub can help get rid of them.
How to use: Mix two tablespoons of tomato juice with one tablespoon of sugar and rub on your face for 25-30 minutes. After that, use lukewarm water to rinse it out.
2. Prevent acne
If your skin is acne prone, you can make tomato scrub part of your daily routine. Tomatoes contain vitamins A, C and K that help the skin to maintain its normal PH level and also cause a deep cleansing.
How to use: You can mix tomato juice with a Multani mitt or tea tree oil. Apply all over your face two or three times a week.
3. Prevents wrinkles
Tomatoes aid the production of collagen with provide protein that gives your skin more life and structure.
How to use; Mix two tablespoons of tomato juice with Multani mitti for the desired effect.
4. Prevents oily skin
If you are prone to oily skin then using tomatoes on your face is an excellent idea. This is because tomatoes help to maintain your skin’s PH level and as well as hydrate it.
How to use; Mix tomato juice with aloe vera for the desired effect.
5. Protects skin from sunburn
The hot sun can have adverse on the skin, often darkening it and stripping it of its nutrients.
How to juice: Mix tomato juice with butter or milk. Apply on face for 15 minutes, and wash off with lukewarm water.
Note that this treatment should not be done every day as it can lead to stripping skin. Once or twice a week is enough
