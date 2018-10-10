news

At the Command Day Secondary School in Enugu, a student identified as Gideosky Gideon has suffered harsh beating on his back for attending his school with an incomplete uniform.

He explains to his brother Sparrow Bernard that he ran away for fear of being punished but he suffered a great deal of consequence for doing so. Fresh scars on his body reveals the damaging effect of a whip.

In a Facebook he shared yesterday, Bernard wonders if the punishment meted out by the school is worth it.

When the family of the student visited the school to report the incident, they were reportedly told by an Admin Officer that "he got what he deserve for running away."