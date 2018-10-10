Pulse.ng logo
Soldiers at army school flog student with 'incomplete uniform'

Soldiers at army school reportedly flog student with 'incomplete uniform'

The family of a student who received a severe punishment have been told that he deserved what came to him.

Soldiers at army school reportedly flog student with 'incomplete uniform' play

A student holds out a white with blood stains. He reportedly bled into it after receiving mighty whips in school.

(Facebook/Sparrow Bernard)

At the Command Day Secondary School in Enugu, a student identified as Gideosky Gideon has suffered harsh beating on his back for attending his school with an incomplete uniform.

He explains to his brother Sparrow Bernard that he ran away for fear of being punished but he suffered a great deal of consequence for doing so. Fresh scars on his body reveals the damaging effect of a whip.

In a Facebook he shared yesterday, Bernard wonders if the punishment meted out by the school is worth it.

When the family of the student visited the school to report the incident, they were reportedly told by an Admin Officer that "he got what he deserve for running away."

