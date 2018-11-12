news

A Nigerian man Olanrewaju A. Beyioku has reportedly been arraigned at a US court due to an allegation linking him with defrauding the American Red Cross.

According to reports the accused appeared at the court of law following a charge relating to fraud.

The 38-year-old allegedly claimed to be one of the victims who were affected by Hurricane Harvey last year.

He is accused of stealing $3,600 using Federal Disaster Relief vouchers provided by the Red Cross in October.

The loss, according to reports is placed at a sum of $1.3 million. Beyioku reportedly got access to the funds by applying for reference codes.

He does this with the help of an accomplice according to many reports.