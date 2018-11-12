Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian man claiming to be hurricane victim defrauds Red Cross

Nigerian man claiming to be hurricane victim reportedly defrauds Red Cross

The suspect is accused of claiming a share of a relief fund reserved for those persons who

  • Published:
Nigerian man claiming to be hurricane victim reportedly defrauds Red Cross play

An alleged fraudster Olanrewaju A. Beyioku is charged with fraud after pretending to be a victim of Hurricane Harvey.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A Nigerian man Olanrewaju A. Beyioku has reportedly been arraigned at a US court due to an allegation linking him with defrauding the American Red Cross.

According to reports the accused appeared at the court of law following a charge relating to fraud.

The 38-year-old allegedly claimed to be one of the victims who were affected by Hurricane Harvey last year.

ALSO READ: 2 Nigerians studying abroad charged with criminal conspiracy after alleged scam of N13m

He is accused of stealing $3,600 using Federal Disaster Relief vouchers provided by the Red Cross in October.

The loss, according to reports is placed at a sum of $1.3 million. Beyioku reportedly got access to the funds by applying for reference codes.

He does this with the help of an accomplice according to many reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Related Articles

Read all about the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash before arrest
Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companies
Yahoo boy reportedly renders girlfriend barren after selling her underwear for rituals
Fake NNPC officials dupe job seekers of N1.5m
2 Nigerians studying abroad charged with criminal conspiracy after alleged scam of N13m

Metro

Traffic officials risk the lives of car passengers while dragging steering with driver
Traffic officials risk the lives of car passengers while dragging steering with driver [Video]
Is this bank billboard ad throwing shade?
Is this bank billboard ad throwing shade?
Lady takes risk on her mental state after combining dangerous cannabis
Lady thinks she's going mad after combining dangerous cannabis
Man mistaken for a woman arrested for luring another man
Man mistaken for a woman arrested for luring another man
X
Advertisement