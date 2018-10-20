Man turns into a street beggar after losing N200 bet

A man who reportedly lost a N200 bet took it out on a woman who was hit with a bucket.
The attack reportedly occurred at a betting shop located at a shopping mall in Delta state.
In a bid to appease the victim the man whose wrist was tied with a handcuff made a promise to pay her medical bills.
His plea did not get any response from the woman according to post on IG. While the man was on his knee in hope of forgiveness, the victim calmly recorded the event without a word.
