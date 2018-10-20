Pulse.ng logo
Man turns into a street beggar after losing N200 bet

Man turns into a street beggar after losing N200 bet [Video]

A man who reportedly lost a N200 bet took it out on a woman who was hit with a bucket.

  Published:
Man turns into a street beggar after losing N200 bet play

A man desperately searched for forgiveness for hitting a woman but he did not seem to get any.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A bare-chested man has been captured begging a woman after hitting her with a bucket that narrowly missed her eyes. He reportedly hit her after losing a N200 bet.

The attack reportedly occurred at a betting shop located at a shopping mall in Delta state.

In a bid to appease the victim the man whose wrist was tied with a handcuff made a promise to pay her medical bills.

ALSO READ: Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him

His plea did not get any response from the woman according to post on IG. While the man was on his knee in hope of forgiveness, the victim calmly recorded the event without a word.

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

