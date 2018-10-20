Man turns into a street beggar after losing N200 bet

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

news

A bare-chested man has been captured begging a woman after hitting her with a bucket that narrowly missed her eyes. He reportedly hit her after losing a N200 bet.

The attack reportedly occurred at a betting shop located at a shopping mall in Delta state.

In a bid to appease the victim the man whose wrist was tied with a handcuff made a promise to pay her medical bills.

His plea did not get any response from the woman according to post on IG. While the man was on his knee in hope of forgiveness, the victim calmly recorded the event without a word.