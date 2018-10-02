Pulse.ng logo
In Akure Prostitute publicly disgraces customer in video

Asewo Wahala Prostitute disgraces customer in Akure hotel after he refuses to pay her [watch video]

The lady who felt cheated after being, 'overused and rough handled' caused a stir at an Akure hotel.

In Akure: Prostitute publicly disgraces Customer in video play

The prostitute, in the now viral video, describing the effect of the romp on her body

(Information Nigeria)

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 2, 2018, a man got what he deserved after being shamed by an unnamed Prostitute he engaged for an ‘all-night’ romp, then refused to pay her the N10,000 they agreed on. What he got was a disgrace.

According to a now-viral video on Instablog9ja across the internet, the lady claimed he attempted to give her N3,000 — a N7,000 difference from what they agreed. This was after the lady complained about his ‘rough-treatment that he couldn’t give to his wife’ but gave to her.

#emo#4oCc##I can#emo#4oCZ##t walk properly,#emo#4oCd## prostitute creates scene after client reneged on agreement . . A prostitute caused chaos, in the early hours of today, at a hotel in Akure, Ondo State, after a client reneged on their agreement. . . According to the lady, they had agreed on N10k for an all-night romp, however, when the man was done with her, he gave her only N3k and threw her out of the room. . . Noticing that the man was trying to prove smart, the lady started throwing expletives. He words: #emo#4oCc##Our agreement is N10k. I will collect my full money without sparing a dime. . . My vagina is aching now. I can#emo#4oCZ##t walk properly. Can you rough-handle me in bed like that, if I was your wife? Do you want to be unfortunate or suffer in life? Open this door. Don#emo#4oCZ##t allow me to #emo#4oCc##spoil#emo#4oCd## your face. My vagina is #emo#4oCc##peppering#emo#4oCd## me.#emo#4oCd##

The video was captured by supposed onlookers, whom the prostitute complained to as the prostitute-lady on the popular ‘Anita Baker’ cut, yellow top, and blue jeans, spoke in an Oyo-themed Yoruba language. The video also depicts how she had been locked out of the room where the overnight romp happened, by her customer.

Apparently, she made this scene because she needed to get back into that room to collect her N7,000 balance. The English translation of what she said is, “Our agreement is N10k. I will collect my full money without sparing a dime. My vagina is aching now.”

She continues, “I can’t walk properly. Can you rough-handle me in bed like that, if I was your wife? Do you want to be unfortunate or suffer in life? Open this door. Don’t allow me to “spoil” your face. My vagina is “peppering” me.

It seems the man forgot the cardinal rule of a contract. Serves him right.

