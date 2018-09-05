Ex-President of Nigerian Association accused of drug peddling in India

news

A former president of the Nigerian Association in Bengluru, India, has been accused of peddling drugs in some states in India.

According to the Hyderabad Excise and Enforcement team, the Nigerian, who identified simply as Eve alias Hamza, is behind a drug cartel that operates in Indian cities that include Bengluru and Hyderabad.

In a report by local media, the Nigerian's identity was revealed after the enforcement team nabbed a member of the drug cartel which operates from Bengaluru.

30-year-old Vtindn Guessan Yves, the arrested member of the drug gang was disposed off 15 grams of cocaine found in his possession.

How the ex-president of Nigerian association in India operates

According to the report, Hamza operates from Bangalore and runs the trade by sending poor African students to Indian cities as peddlers to sell cocaine, and other drugs.

Hamza was reported to have always recruited students from Africa with financial problems and lure them into peddling drugs in the streets of different cities in India.

This allegation was further corroborated by assistant superintendent of excise enforcement, Anji Reddy.

"He has been trapping students and using them to sell drugs in Goa, Hyderabad and other cities. The operation and network was unearthed based on the confession of a BBA student arrested by our officials in Hyderabad," the official said in a tstaemet.

African students of the Bachelor of Business Administration in India are routinely employed by Hamzat for the trafficking of drugs on the streets of the cities, the statement said.