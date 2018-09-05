Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Ex-President of Nigerian Association accused of drug peddling in India

In India Ex-President of Nigerian Association accused of peddling drugs

The Nigerian's identity was revealed after the enforcement team nabbed a member of the drug cartel which operates from Bengaluru.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-President of Nigerian Association accused of drug peddling in India play

The Nigerian's identity was revealed after the enforcement team nabbed a member of the drug cartel which operates from Bengaluru.

(Lindaikejiblog)

A former president of the Nigerian Association in Bengluru, India, has been accused of peddling drugs in some states in India.

According to the Hyderabad Excise and Enforcement team, the Nigerian, who  identified simply as Eve alias Hamza, is behind a drug cartel that operates in Indian cities that include Bengluru and Hyderabad.

In a report by local media, the Nigerian's identity was revealed after the enforcement team nabbed a member of the drug cartel which operates from Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man nabbed by Indian police for trafficking Cocaine

30-year-old Vtindn Guessan Yves, the arrested member of the drug gang  was disposed off 15 grams of cocaine found in his possession.

play (Lindaikejiblog)

 

How the ex-president of Nigerian association in India operates

According to the report, Hamza operates from Bangalore and runs the trade by sending poor African students to Indian cities as peddlers to sell cocaine, and other drugs.

play (Lindaikejiblog)

 

Hamza was reported to have always recruited students from Africa with financial problems and lure them into peddling drugs in the streets of different cities in India.

This allegation was further corroborated by assistant superintendent of excise enforcement, Anji Reddy.

"He has been trapping students and using them to sell drugs in Goa, Hyderabad and other cities. The operation and network was unearthed based on the confession of a BBA student arrested by our officials in Hyderabad," the official said in a tstaemet.

African students of the Bachelor of Business Administration in India are routinely employed by Hamzat for the trafficking of drugs on the streets of the cities, the statement said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tit For Tat Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him toobullet
2 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating...bullet
3 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look...bullet

Related Articles

Another Bad Egg Nigerian man nabbed by Indian police for trafficking Cocaine
Global Hustler Nigerian woman hides cocaine in private part to avoid detection
Everywhere We Go Nigerian woman arrested for drugs trafficking in India
Super Man Nigerian drug dealer breaks out of Indian prison to avoid deportation
Get Rich Or Die Trying Nigerian drug baron who was deported from Kenya twice arrested again
Everywhere We Go 4 Nigerian drug traffickers remanded in Indian prison
Family Business Nigerian man, wife gets 25 years in Cambodia for drug trafficking
Brothers At War Nigerian man pushed to his death from high rise building by fellow countrymen
Everywhere We Go Nigerian crime syndicate busted in India
Bad Eggs 3 Nigerians in trouble after 8 Indian policemen are wounded in drug raid

Metro

Bandits kill 2 police officers in Kaduna
In Plateau Gunmen kill 5 at mining site
Pastor says he was tempted to rape 7-year-old daughter
Insanity or Incest? Pastor confessed to raping his 7-year-old daughter
Court Gavel
Spiritual Business Herbalist allegedly dupes client to the tune of N400K
Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse
Sad But True Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse