BoomPlay rolls out The Ultimate Fela Playlist Challenge

BoomPlay backs Felabration 2018, rolls out The Ultimate Fela Playlist Challenge

The one week long music festival set up to promote the legacy of late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and celebrate music culture in Africa.

BoomPlay backs Felabration 2018, rolls out The Ultimate Fela Playlist Challenge

BoomPlay backs Felabration 2018, rolls out The Ultimate Fela Playlist Challenge

(BoomPlay)

Boomplay, Africa’s fastest growing music streaming and download platform has partnered with Felabration, the biggest music festival in Nigeria for its 2018 edition tagged ‘Overtaking Overtake’.

The one week long music festival set up to promote the legacy of late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and celebrate music culture in Africa,  will hold from October 15 to Oct 21 with performances from top and emerging Afrobeats artistes, as well as international acts.

Boomplay’s association with the popular music fiesta enters its third year as the service continues to optimize the evergreen music of late Fela to its over 32 million user base in Africa.

This year’s edition promises to be more rewarding for true fans of  the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, as they  stand the chance to win a cash prize of N200, 000, smartphones, BoomBuddy Essentials and more in the 'ULTIMATE FELA PLAYLIST CHALLENGE.

The 'ULTIMATE FELA PLAYLIST CHALLENGE' will run for a period of three weeks and in each week, five winners will be selected. The participant with the highest number of playlist downloads (Purchase), shares and likes will win a smartphone and the four runner-ups will win bags of BoomBuddy Essentials and Boomcoins.

At the end of the third week, the participant with the overall highest number of playlist downloads (Purchase), shares and likes throughout the duration of the contest, will be rewarded with the grand prize – N200, 000 and one month free subscription.

Are you a Fela fan? What are your top 11 Fela songs? Click here for details on how to join the #BoomFelabration2018 ultimate Fela playlist challenge. - https://goo.gl/tGYFUK

 

