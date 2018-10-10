A timeline of the arrest & release of Bhadmus Hakeem/Bhadoosky

news

A Nigerian secondary school, Great Cornerstone International Science College in Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state charges its students N104,000 per term, yet tagged 24 of its students as “debtors” for not paying N5,000 each towards purchasing a 32’ inch Television for the school.

As such, when the popular blogger, Bhadmus Hakeem who influences trends through his Twitter account, @Bhadoosky put them on blast to criticize their extortion, they got him arrested.

In a country that prides herself on free speech as a Fundamental Human Right, guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is then befuddling that a Nigerian Citizen will be used for this brazen violation, and backed up by a core law enforcement arm of the country; the problematic Nigerian Police Force and its many state-based commands.

It is a shame.

At 11:57 am on July 27, 2018, Bhadoosky fired of a Twitter thread;

“What would you do if you find out your child’s name was printed on his/her school’s send forth magazine as “Debtor” because he/she didn’t pay N5000 to buy the school a parting gift? A school you were paying N104,000 per term for six years? Thread

“Yesterday (20/7/2018), a school named “Great Cornerstone International Science College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state, decided to throw over 24 parents & their children into sorrow on a day they should be the most joyous because they didn’t pay N5000 to buy the school “32 inches TV”.

“On a graduation day, the worst thing you can ever do to a parent and child makes them sad and also document their sadness forever. How do you explain unprofessionalism of this magnitude to people? What was the school management trying to achieve with this stupidity?

“And as you know, fingers are not equal, a student that could pay 104,000 naira as tuition for a term is now being ridiculed in a magazine that can reach the end of the planet because of 5k parting gift

“Imagine putting this out for the whole world to see. Meanwhile, those that paid part of the money, there names and amount paid were equally written out. How petty can a school owned by learned people be? What history are they trying to make?

“Meanwhile, each student paid N15,000 for bespoke suits from the school. A low standard suits produced to make money off parents. Are schools supposed to melt out punishment on parents who work round the clock to pay this humongous amount of money?

“And when Mr. Austin Duyi (+2347066621124), the school administrator was called to ask why this was done, all he could say was that the students didn't meet up with school request, hence they printed their names out. No apologies. No remorse. No human feelings. No sense whatsoever

“At a point during the graduation, the graduating students were given bowls to go get money from the audience. How can you be so mad about making money that you turned kids to Bambiala Children and still shamed them by announcing the amounts each student got from begging?

“These Private school owners need to be called to order. Parents can’t be paying a huge amount and all you will be doing is insult them with damaging actions. The government needs to start checking the excesses. Imagine a school in Ondo state, not Lagos state paying N104,000 per term.

“Without prejudice, some things are wrong and should never be heard. This is beyond me. Maybe I’m overreacting on behalf of the parents or the innocent children. I don’t know. I just believe this is a total nonsense. Parents & children were crying when they should be rejoicing

“I found their social media info. Will be useful moving forward. Facebook address: http://facebook.com/greatcornerstoneintlsciencecollege … & website http://www.greatcornerstoneschools.com ))

Mr Austin Duyi, the school administrator (facebook name: http://Facebook.com/Austineduyi ).

“Thank you all for lending your voices. God bless.”

After releasing this information, he notes that his friend through whom he got the information was arrested by members of the Nigerian Police Force and was not released until the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Federal University of Technology in Akure intervened.

Earlier today, October 10, 2018, an Ibadan resident, Bhadoosky tweeted that he got a call to rush to the University of Ibadan gate from his wife without a reason. There, he was met by people, posing as police officers from Agodi State Command. They asked him to follow them without stating a reason for his arrest.

They didn’t go to Agodi, but to Mokola Station where they told accused him of “threatening & harassing the school admin on phone” before heading to the Anti-Kidnapping office, Governor’s office, Akure, Ondo State.

Babajide Fadoju, Special Adviser to the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, mentioned by Bhadoosky in his July thread meanwhile said that he didn’t meet Hakeem at the station despite pleas from Divisional Crime Office (DCO) in Oyo State to settle the case in Oyo.

However, at 7:10 am on October 10, 2018, Nigerian Lawyer, Oluyemi Fasipe @YemieFash tweeted the release of Hakeem, “My guy, @Bhadoosky is fine, the DC Anti-Kidnapping released him for me without any condition, we will have a meeting with the complainant and their lawyer tomorrow, @Stalyf is here too, Kòsí wàhálà, kòsí Pressure, e calm down. #FreeBhadoosky”

Talk about a brazen violation of Fundamental Human Rights and abuse of powers.