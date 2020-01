On January 1, 2019, Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile announced his record label, ZANKU Records.

The artist who was formerly signed to Alleluia Boys is yet to announce any artist to the label, but the artwork for the label is ready. This comes after a stellar 2019 for the rapper who says that in December 2018, he was driving a Toyota Sienna and didn't have a house of his own.

The rapper also performed at Afro Nation Ghana while also headlining his own show.