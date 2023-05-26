The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube honours Nollywood & African storytelling on Africa Day

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nollywood stars, creators, and members of the creative community gathered together at a YouTube event titled "Celebration of Nollywood on Africa Day".

YouTube celebrates Nollywood on Africa Day 2023
The event welcomed 150 attendees and assembled prominent celebrities and influential personalities from the Nollywood industry.

Notable guests included veteran actress Sola Sobowale, AMVCA comedian of the year Bimbo Ademoye, Adeyemi Okanlawon, Debo Adedayo aka Mr. Macaroni, and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman. Top Nigerian YouTube content creators such as Apaokagi-Greene Maryam aka Taaooma, AMVCA award winner Samuel Animashaun Perry aka Broda Shaggi, and Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie aka Brainjotter also graced the event.

Among the sessions at the event was a panel discussion addressing Nollywood's growth and the potential of digital technology in the industry.

The panelists, including Murphy Ben, CEO of Murphy Ben International and Aforevo, YouTube content creator Taaooma , and Nollywood actress and movie producer Rahama Sadau, shared invaluable insights on leveraging digital technology for industry growth and scalability.

Alex Okosi, YouTube EMEA Managing Director for Emerging Markets, delivered a speech acknowledging the significant impact of Nollywood and the transformative power of storytelling.

Olumide Balogun, Interim Country Lead at Google Nigeria, shed light on YouTube's commitment to support and promote the Nollywood industry through the promotion of movies, actors, producers, and other industry members. He outlined a two-month-long program designed to spur the growth of Nollywood on YouTube.

Acclaimed actors, talented producers, and influential film community members enlivened the event, contributing to the celebratory ambiance. The event showcased the dynamic culture and creativity of Africa, emphasizing the significant role that Nollywood plays in shaping global perceptions and narratives.

In a world full of diverse stories, YouTube has remained committed to supporting black creatives across the globe, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the platform and beyond.

This commitment is exemplified by initiatives such as the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a global fund aimed at amplifying Black voices and perspectives and facilitating the creation of fresh narratives that educate audiences about racial justice. With a sense of deep gratitude for the creative community, YouTube is devoted to fostering an environment where diverse voices are heard, respected, and empowered.

As we look forward to supporting the continued growth of Nollywood on the platform, YouTube humbly anticipates the array of new narratives that will continue to enrich our global community.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

