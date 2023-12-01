British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

One of the rising & glowing lights of Afrofusion & Afrobeats in the United Kingdom, Yetunde delivers an infectious feel-good love melody that you can’t help but sing along to as she boldly sings about and to her love interest.

Born in Lagos Nigeria, the home of Afrobeat but raised in Liverpool, the birthplace of The Beatles, Yetunde blends an eclectic mix of musical styles to cultivate a sound that is unique to her.

Taking inspiration from some of the world’s greatest musical artists including Fela Kuti, The Beatles, Wizkid, Sza and Stevie Wonder, Yetunde’s versatile writing style allows her to deliver powerful lyrics sung in melodies that draw the listener in before they know it. To her, songwriting is as much an art as it is a science as it cuts across different music genres.

Set within a blend of Pop, RnB, Afrobeat and other diverse ranges, Yetunde invites the listener to bend and flow with her as she tries to make sense of her feelings and experiences.

Never one to be put in a box, Yetunde is here to make music she wants to make and is ready to break the rules.

Her presence is commanding both on record and in person, fusing together music & persona authentically. The ambitious and charismatic rising star is ready to showcase her talent to the world and is unapologetic about it.