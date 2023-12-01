ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising star Yetunde is back with a new single to soundtrack the December festive season.

Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'
Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

Recommended articles

One of the rising & glowing lights of Afrofusion & Afrobeats in the United Kingdom, Yetunde delivers an infectious feel-good love melody that you can’t help but sing along to as she boldly sings about and to her love interest.

Born in Lagos Nigeria, the home of Afrobeat but raised in Liverpool, the birthplace of The Beatles, Yetunde blends an eclectic mix of musical styles to cultivate a sound that is unique to her.

Taking inspiration from some of the world’s greatest musical artists including Fela Kuti, The Beatles, Wizkid, Sza and Stevie Wonder, Yetunde’s versatile writing style allows her to deliver powerful lyrics sung in melodies that draw the listener in before they know it. To her, songwriting is as much an art as it is a science as it cuts across different music genres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set within a blend of Pop, RnB, Afrobeat and other diverse ranges, Yetunde invites the listener to bend and flow with her as she tries to make sense of her feelings and experiences.

Never one to be put in a box, Yetunde is here to make music she wants to make and is ready to break the rules.

Her presence is commanding both on record and in person, fusing together music & persona authentically. The ambitious and charismatic rising star is ready to showcase her talent to the world and is unapologetic about it.

'Promise' is sure to bless and fire up your playlist whilst taking you on a beautiful and refreshing sonic experience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

7 exciting Nollywood titles closing the year 2023

7 exciting Nollywood titles closing the year 2023

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series

Hilda Baci tastes Ghana Jollof again and now says 'it's nice' after previous backlash

Hilda Baci tastes Ghana Jollof again and now says 'it's nice' after previous backlash

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwukah to star in Inkblot’s 'No Way Through this December'

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwukah to star in Inkblot’s 'No Way Through this December'

Nigerian rapper Oladips debunks claims that he faked his death

Nigerian rapper Oladips debunks claims that he faked his death

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd Edition: A Night of Hip-Hop fashion and style with Ice Prince and Efe Money

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

Busta Rhymes commends Burna Boy once again [Daily post]

Burna Boy sounds like a Jamaican in my song - Busta Rhymes