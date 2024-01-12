Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

This remarkable journey includes the release of the chart-topping single 'Vawulence,' the groundbreaking 'Yes Indeed' project, and a significant transformation from Yung L to Yaadman. As we step into 2024, a new phase in his meteoric rise unfolds.

The stage is now set for an exhilarating remix of 'Vawulence,' featuring the unparalleled talents of Ghana's Sarkodie and Nigeria's Ice Prince.

This collaboration adds an electrifying dimension to an already sensational track, serving as a captivating prelude to Yaadman's highly anticipated deluxe project scheduled for release this February.

With the inclusion of Sarkodie and Ice Prince in the remix, Yaadman propels his creative expression to new heights. Their verses seamlessly elevate the infectious energy of 'Vawulence' to unprecedented levels, promising an immersive musical experience.