Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification

This giant stride earns Wizkid the singular honor of being the only Nigerian and African artist to have his album sell above 500,000 copies in the United States.

As expected both fans, admirers, colleagues, and media personalities have showered Mr. Ayo "Wizkid" Balogun with praises for once again putting Nigeria and Africa on the map while also setting the pace for other artists.

The role of 'Essence': It's easily deductible that the American popularity of 'Made In Lagos' is driven by the hugely successful 'Essence' which enjoyed US success. 'Essence' remix featuring American Pop star Justin Bieber peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is two-time platinum.