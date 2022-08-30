RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification

Adeayo Adebiyi

African megastar Wizkid has added another colorful feather to his decorated hat after his 2020 album 'Made In Lagos' was certified Gold in the United States.

Made In Lagos Album Art
Made In Lagos Album Art

Details: On Monday, August 29th, 2022, the Recording Industry Association of America announced the Gold Certification of Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' album after it sold over 500,000 copies in the United States.

Recommended articles

This giant stride earns Wizkid the singular honor of being the only Nigerian and African artist to have his album sell above 500,000 copies in the United States.

As expected both fans, admirers, colleagues, and media personalities have showered Mr. Ayo "Wizkid" Balogun with praises for once again putting Nigeria and Africa on the map while also setting the pace for other artists.

The role of 'Essence': It's easily deductible that the American popularity of 'Made In Lagos' is driven by the hugely successful 'Essence' which enjoyed US success. 'Essence' remix featuring American Pop star Justin Bieber peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is two-time platinum.

With the certification of 'Made In Lagos', Nigerian fans will be hoping that other albums can follow in its steps and enjoy international success as Afrobeats continues to soar internationally.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido spotted with Usher in the studio

Davido spotted with Usher in the studio

10 Wizkid accolades for 'Made In Lagos'

10 Wizkid accolades for 'Made In Lagos'

'Doyin should come f*ck me at this point' - Tacha expresses worry over BBNaija's Doyin's obsession

'Doyin should come f*ck me at this point' - Tacha expresses worry over BBNaija's Doyin's obsession

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification

BBNaija 7: Amaka evicted in shocking immediate eviction process

BBNaija 7: Amaka evicted in shocking immediate eviction process

'Olu Jacobs is not dead' - Joke Silva refutes death rumours

'Olu Jacobs is not dead' - Joke Silva refutes death rumours

BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games

BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games

Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

Trending

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's smash hit 'Calm Down' gets international remix

Ruger, BNXN

‘Talk to me after you get a solo hit’ Ruger fires at BNXN

Burna Boy

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger