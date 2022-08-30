Details: On Monday, August 29th, 2022, the Recording Industry Association of America announced the Gold Certification of Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' album after it sold over 500,000 copies in the United States.
Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification
African megastar Wizkid has added another colorful feather to his decorated hat after his 2020 album 'Made In Lagos' was certified Gold in the United States.
This giant stride earns Wizkid the singular honor of being the only Nigerian and African artist to have his album sell above 500,000 copies in the United States.
As expected both fans, admirers, colleagues, and media personalities have showered Mr. Ayo "Wizkid" Balogun with praises for once again putting Nigeria and Africa on the map while also setting the pace for other artists.
The role of 'Essence': It's easily deductible that the American popularity of 'Made In Lagos' is driven by the hugely successful 'Essence' which enjoyed US success. 'Essence' remix featuring American Pop star Justin Bieber peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is two-time platinum.
With the certification of 'Made In Lagos', Nigerian fans will be hoping that other albums can follow in its steps and enjoy international success as Afrobeats continues to soar internationally.
