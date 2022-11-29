RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of the UK singles chart, the Nigerian contingent of Rema and Burna Boy continue their fine run on the chart.

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid
Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Details: In the chart week dated 25 November 2022 - 01 December 2022, Afrobeats star Rema leads the Nigerian entries as his hit single 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez retains its peak position of NO. 10 while entering its 13th week on the chart.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' off Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack reached a new peak position of NO. 28 moving up four places from its NO. 32 position last week as it enters its second week on the chart.

Burna Boy records his second entry on the chart as his smash hit 'Last Last' enters its 28th week on the chart as it slips eleven places from NO. 48 last week to NO. 59 this week.

Burna Boy completes his second week of having three singles on the chart with 'For My Hand' feat Ed Sheeran slumping 29 places from NO. 65 last week to NO. 94 this week as it enters its 20th week on the chart.

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr bows out of the chart after just 1 week debuting at NO. 70 last week.

UK Afrobeats Singles Chart: Burna Boy's 'Alone' remains at the top for a second straight week while Wizkid's '2 Sugar' retained the NO. 2 spot. Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up three places to take the third spot, Wizkid's 'Wow' dropped to NO. 4, while Tiwa Savage's 'Loaded' drops down to NO. 5 to wrap up the top 5.

Fireboy's 'Coming Back To You' moves up to NO. 6, Asake's 'Joha' re-enters at NO. 7, Victony and Tempoe's 'Soweto' retains the NO. 8 spot, while Kizz Daniel and EMPIRE's 'Cough' remains at NO. 9.

This week, Ruger's 'Red Flag' and 'Asiwaju' debut at NO. 13 and NO. 14 respectively.

Adeayo Adebiyi

