Nigerian music star, Wizkid has said that he left Banky W’s record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2014 without a penny.

In a video interview that surfaced online on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Starboy said he had to leave the record label without a penny because he felt he had got to a stage, where he had to move forward.

He said, “I literally had to leave with zero naira and I was Wizkid like… I had to leave because I’m just like man, I can’t keep doing this. It was a great time in my life because I’m thankful to God and Banky W for everything he’s done for me, but you know at some point, you’ll definitely get to a stage where you want to move forward”.

Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) signed Wizkid in 2009. Two years after, he released the classic ‘Superstar” album, followed by his self-titled LP “Ayo (Joy)” in September 2014, which was his second studio album and the last one for the record label.