Afrobeats is on the rise. But while it can only lay claim to less than 2% of global music revenue, it has not stopped Nigerian artists from flourishing.

A few days ago, Pulse reported that Davido had hit one million streams for 'Risky' on Spotify. But this time, it's about the Nigerian artists with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify. The list includes Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tekno and so forth.

This comes from a tweet by Chart Data, a numbers aggregation platform on Twitter. The total number of monthly listeners from these Nigerian acts totals over 20 million. Spotify is the biggest music streaming platform in the world with over 115 million songs. Its total monthly streams also numbers in the billions.

Here are the top ten Nigerian artists with the highest monthly listeners;