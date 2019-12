Artist: Wizkid featuring Blaq Jerzee

Song Title: Blow

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: SoundMan Vol. 1

Date of release: December 22, 2019

Label: Starboy

Producer: Blaq Jerzee

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song was on Wizkid's last EP, 'SoundMan Vol. 1.'

You can watch the video below;