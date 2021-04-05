On April 4, 2020, Grammy winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that a video for his song, 'Essence,' which features fellow Sony Music act, Tems, will drop on April 9, 2021.

On February 7, 2021, news broke that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and Tems were working on a video for their collaboration, 'Essence.'

A few weeks ago, Pulse Nigeria reported that the song found a place on the UK Afrobeats Charts. The song is a fan favourite from Wizkid's Made In Lagos. As of April 5, 2021, the song has eight million streams on YouTube.

You can play 'Essence' below;