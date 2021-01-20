On January 17, 2020, WIzkid's 'Ginger' featuring Burna Boy peaked at No. 1 on the UK Afrobeats chart.

Interestingly, 'Essence' featuring fellow Nigerian artist, Tems also remains at No. 2 on the same chart. Both songs are off Wizkid's commercial monster, Made In Lagos.

Wizkid and Grammy-nominated Burna Boy recently released a video for 'Ginger.' and they both looked dapper in the video. The video came after the one for 'No Stress.'

'Ginger' has now spent 11 weeks on the chart while 'Essence' has spent seven weeks.

You can watch the video for 'Ginger' below;