On Sunday, June 14, 2019, former beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo passed away from a reported cardiac arrest just five days to her 40th birthday. This happened in a hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

On the day of her passing, legendary gospel singer, Tope Alabi took to her twitter account to write the following message, "Your death came as a shock and it's heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God knows the best. Your impact can't be forgotten. I know you are with Christ Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP. God will comfort @pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen."

On June 17, 2020, the singer then took her Twitter to post a teaser of a tribute she did to the late wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo. She wrote, "We will miss you but God love you more. Rest on Ibidunni Ighodalo SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO IBIDUNNI IGHODALO BY TOPE ALABI."

Here is the full tribute;

You might remember that...

First known as Ibidun Ajayi, she first hit fame when she won the Miss Lux beauty pageant competition as an 18-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos.

She married Pastor Ighodalo in 2007. The union was a controversial one as Pastor Ighodalo, then of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ Church Parish, Gbagada, had divorced his first wife Lucy-Ann Suinner. The church was said not to be happy with the situation and sacked him.

He went on to start his church called Trinity House. Ighodalo was also a successful event planner whose outfit Elizabeth R, had big brands in her clientele.

Just recently, she worked with one of the top banks in Nigeria to provide isolation centres in Bayelsa and Rivers State for COVID-19 patients.

She was also the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues about infertility. The foundation also provides grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intrauterine insemination.

It was her struggle with infertility that led her to start the foundation. In a 2018 interview, Ighodalo revealed that she underwent IVF 11 times due to pressure from in-laws and friends before deciding to adopt her daughter Keke.

News of her death drew many reactions on Twitter as she became the number one trending topic on Twitter Nigeria.