Nigerian rapper Ruggedman who is presently in London, England was attacked by unidentifed men at a restaurant.

In the early hours of Saturday June 15, 2019, Ruggedman posted an Instagram video of him being attacked by 4 unknown men in a London restaurant.

The post carried this caption, "Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me.#shoutout #londonmetpolic@london_police_department for prompt action. The restaurant owner was just asking if everyone had paid for their food. #businessneverpersonal"

The hoodlums were so vicious that one of them repeatedly hit Ruggedman with a chair before he managed to escape. On the messages he has received, the rapper has since thanked his fans for the support.

You might remember that...

On his causes of activism, Ruggedman has rustled a few feathers. One of those feathers belongs to UK-affiliated Afeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley.

It took the intervention of celebrities like Da﻿vido to douse the situation. Even when Naira Marley was arrested, several Nigerians implied that the veteran rapper played a role in his arrest.

The veteran rapper had to rebut the claims with a statement of his own.