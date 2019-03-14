Harrysong shares the visuals to his new single, 'Journey.'

2018 was a tough year for Alterplate Records boss, Harrysong. Following his departure from his former label, Five Star Music, it was a tale of unending trouble for the singer, who at some point was reported to have fallen into depression, with fears over his life.

Harrysong is back and he is telling his story on his latest single, 'Journey.' From label troubles, to depression and his victories,he narrates it all in this inspired record with the visuals having clips of him behind a grand piano half-clothed reminiscent of Brymo's act in the controversial visuals for 'H'eya.'

The video was shot by Sasha Vybz visuals.