Adekunle Gold moves by his lonesome in new video for, 'It Is What It Is'

Motolani Alake

Hilariously he sings that, "Some people are worse than pandemic..."

Adekunle Gold replies his detractors on new single, 'It Is What It Is.' [Instagram/AdekunleGold]

Details/Takeaway: Adekunle Gold vocally replies his haters and detractors on 'It Is What It Is' and claims that he only wants to reply to money-related issues.

Hilariously, he sings that, "Some people are worse than pandemic..."

Date: April 29, 2021

Song Title: it Is What It Is

Artist: Adekunle Gold

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBD

Album: Afro-pop Vol. 2

Video Director: TBD

Label: EMI

You can play the song below;

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

