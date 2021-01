Details/Takeaway: With Peruzzi's next album, 'Rum and Boogie' on the horizon, he releases this dedication to a South African love story.

The song incorporates elements of Amapiano into Afro-pop percussion for well-rounded sound.

Date: January 18, 2021

Song Title: Southy Love

Artist: Peruzzi featuring Fireboy

Genre: Afro-pop, Amapiano

Producer: P-Priime

Album: Rum and Boogie

Video Director: Mr. Layii

Label: DMW

