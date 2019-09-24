On September 22, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Davido took the party to Atlanta, Georgia.

He performed at the Davido Concert Afterparty at Elevens45 Lounge, 2110, Peachtree Street, NW, Atlanta, Georgia.

While there, he performed his like ‘If,’ ‘ Blow My Mind,’ ‘FIA’ and so forth. This comes after his performances with Chris Brown on the Indigo tour. Yesterday, September 23, 2019, he then took the party to The Republic Garden Mondays in Maryland.

For his own, Burna Boy did a continued his African Giant Tour with a stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He performed at the Cathedral, 2331 N Broad St Philadelphia.

This performance comes after word landed on the street that a video for, ‘Secret,’ his song with Jeremih and Serani is in the works.