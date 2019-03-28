Tiwa Savage has added her vocals to the challenge thrown open by Kizz Daniel following the release of his latest single, 'Fvck You.'

Few weeks ago, Kizz Daniel put out his first official single of the year, 'Fvck You', an emotive song where he shares the tales of a promiscuous partner relating a story of heartbreak and pain.

What followed was a few covers from rising talents that soon sparked a call for his followers and other artists to jump on the trend and send in their versions with Kizz making the instrumentals available online.

While he may have anticipated the multitude of the covers that have since flown in, it is near impossible that he expected the pace at which even the established acts have jumped on it with the song producing close to a hundred covers as at the time of writing this article.

From artists like Sarkodie, Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun, CDQ, Demmie Vee, Skibii, Young Jonn and more to lesser known names already releasing their own versions, the song has become the biggest thing on the music scape at the moment.

Then on Wednesday, Kizz Daniel encouraged female artists to also send in their versions and barely 24 hours after, one of the biggest names in the industry, Tiwa Savage released a cover of the song and the reactions have been loud and deafeaning.

With lyrics like, ''Bobo you no get shame, when we dey waka to studio to studio, you dey look for fame, two can play the game, first time you go international, mo fo wo mi ran e lo Canada [I paid for your Canada trip], Mr Living Da loca, 50 Bottles you still dey owe escape, carry Sisi Yellow, you dey form posh, say my melanin no dey pop''

Even though no name was mentioned in her lyrics and it could just be the singer telling stories to fit the context of the challenge, the emotions and personalized angles displayed on the song has gotten listeners curious fueling speculations to who she may be referring to in the song.

Tiwa, who has enjoyed a successful career that spans close to a decade has been associated with a number of men since her return to the country and this cover has placed a lens on every one of them as her fans are pushing to unmask the person she is addressing.

The one minute audio has already amassed over 150k plays on her social media page within hours of its release.

While the singer is not saying anything to uncover the mystery person, we are curious to know who may have caused her this much pain and has become the victim of her lyrical wrath?