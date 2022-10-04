Victor AD is set to remind listeners of his special talent

Victor AD will go on to score features megastar Davido, Dancehall superstar and multi-award winning artist Patoranking, International sensation Mr. Eazi, and superstar rapper Phyno.

Is debut project 'Red Eye' set him aside as an artist who was bringing the sonic spice of Southern Nigeria and blending it with Afrobeats elements to deliver a unique sound.

Most recently, Victor AD released another sensational single 'Simple Life,' an Afro-Swing record that crowd vocals do deliver a soothing that captures his desire to lead a simple, happy life.

For Victor Adere AKA Victor AD, the journey into music began in 2014 and he took with him the experience of growing up in Apapa Lagos, Warri, and Auchi where he had his secondary and tertiary education.

Since setting out to make music, Victor has worked with several talented producers including Kulboybeat, Kizzybeatz, IDClef, Mr. Nolimitz, Kel PVibes, T Spize, Wicked Beats, Jay Synth, Osho Beat, Black Culture, Ozedikus, Coco Beats, and Selebobo.

Since he released his first single 'Jowo' and followed up with 'No Idea' in 2017, Victor hasn't looked back and he has gone on to become a mainstream act. His 2018 record 'WetinWeGain' rocketed him to fame and earned him a chance to perform at Davido's 02 Arena concert in 2019.

His second project the EP he calls 'Nothing to Prove (The EP)' offers insight into how he deals with the pressure that comes with fame while maintaining a resolution to live on his terms.

After consistently thrilling listeners with his talent, Victor AD has earned multiple awards and nominations that include the Promising Act of the Year at the 2018 City People Magazine Award, Street Song of the Year, and Next Rated Artist at the 2018 Soundcity Africa Award. He has earned four Headies nominations including the Song of the Year and Next Rated in 2019 and Revelation of the Year in 2020.