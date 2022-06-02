RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Victony reacts to claims that he faked the fact he couldn't walk

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Victony finally reacts to comments from music fans who accused him of faking his walking abnormalities after surviving a ghastly motor accident in 2021.

Victony
Victony

Following his success in the last quarter of 2021 with 'Holy Father' a song with Mayorkun, Anthony Victor who is best known as Victony has been attacked by many who believe he used the fact he couldn't work to become famous, accusing him of negatively harnessing people's feelings to position himself in the industry.

Victony addressed this ill conceptions in his 'One on One' interview with Pulse Nigeria.

Talking about the allegations, he said "Well, it just happened to come at the right time. Life is funny. life is funny but everything just happened.

He also said he was not disappointed that people could have such notion of him. In his words, "No, I mean it's alright. You know we have like smart people and we have dumb people. Dumb people say dumb stuff and dumb people support them. I wasn't disappointed. I have been seeing it since like last year. To me, if it's a problem and you felt I blew because of the wheelchair come and collect your own and collect your own fame. I just tweeted it and went to perform. It's really not that deep."

See full interview here;

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

