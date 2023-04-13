Victony is making a global charge with 'Soweto'

With two EPs under his belt, Victony made a bold statement of intent with his second body of work 'Outlaw'. Since its release, Victony has lent his talent to several artists including Burna Boy for whom he delivered an Amapiano cut on the Grammy-nominated 'Love, Damini'.

Out of his second EP came the sleeper hit 'Soweto' which has taken on a new lease of life in the past couple of months. Amidst the global ascension of Afrobeats, 'Soweto' sparked interest in TikTok and the Tempoe-assisted blend of Pop, Highlife, and exotic Calypso-like strings after being earlier overlooked.

With his stocks at an all-time high, Victony is set to take his hit record to a global audience and he's doing this with a series of remixes that will feature some of Afrobeats' biggest international stars.

The first remix features Rema who currently holds the record for the highest-charting African song on Billboard Hot 100 and Don Toliver who's a popular figure in American Pop music.

There are also verses from Omah Lay and CKay two of Afrobeats' most exciting talents with the former scoring the biggest global Afrobeats hit to date.

The remix offers an insight into Victony's intention to take the song to foreign listeners through the assistance of artists whose songs are leading Afrobeats' global charge.

The idea of having multiple versions also helps to serve different consumers who are drawn to different aspects of Afrobeats. An Omah Lay remix will service the local consumers who are taken by his Afropop sound while a possible CKay remix will be a pleasure in the ears of European Afrobeats fans many of whose first interaction with the genre came with 'Love Nwantiti'.