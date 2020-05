Artist: Vector and Mastaa

Song Title: If You Must

Genre: Emo rap. Cloud Rap, Ballad

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 4, 2020

Label: GRAP

Producer: Masterkraft

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is the lead single off 'Crossroads EP' that drops this Friday. The song is also a dedication to the trying times during which the world finds itself, it's about hope and the flaws in human character.

You can listen to the song below;