ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Inemesit Udodiong

Joeboy weighs in after Burna Boy went viral for describing Afrobeats as music with no substance.

Unlike Burna Boy, Joeboy believes every artist has substance
Unlike Burna Boy, Joeboy believes every artist has substance

Recommended articles

He went against Burna Boy publicly on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast. Opposing the Grammy-winning singer's claim, the younger artist stated that anything that is created is valid and worth something.

In his words, "I feel everybody has substance. It's just based on what people relate to... I understand that you can't connect to every form of music that you come across. But I promise you, anybody that has the ability to create something out of thin air, it is substance."

ADVERTISEMENT

To back his claim, Joeboy shared the reactions to different kinds of music, maintaining that anything that connects with the audience holds substance.

He said, "Sometimes when you make a high tempo song that is danceable, people feel like you are just vibing... And when someone sings in Pidgin, they [fans] would be like, 'Ah! This one dey do lamba.' It's not lamba. It's actually still connecting."

Joeboy's opinion comes after Burna Boy stated that most Nigerian artists make music "without substance" in a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Afrobeats, as you people call it, is mostly about nothing. There's no substance to it, and nobody is talking about anything. It's just about having a great time," he said. "For me, I feel like music should be the essence of an artist, and an artist is a person who has good days, bad days, great days, and worst days."

Burna Boy made his comment ahead of the release of his seventh album, I Told Them. He has since been dragged online for his take on the state of Nigerian music.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Hayor P shares Jaiye & Vibes EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Hayor P shares "Jaiye & Vibes" EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

A review of Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy fails to offer the best part of either world in 'I Told Them' [Pulse Editor's Review]

R-Kelly

R. Kelly and Universal Music to pay over $500,000 in music royalties for victim's restitution and criminal fines

Davido [James Bridle]

'Unavailable' remains Davido's most streamed song on 'Timeless' album