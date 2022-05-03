RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Universal Music Group signs Stonebwoy to Def Jam Africa

Stonebwoy, a Ghanaian star, has joined Def Jam, a label division of Universal Music Group.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

Livingston Satekla, better known as Stonebwoy, the award-winning dancehall singer, is the newest member of the Def Jam family. His new single, 'Therapy,' is set to be released tonight via Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam, and Def Jam Africa, with worldwide support from UMG labels.

'Therapy' follows an already illustrious career that includes four albums, countless hit songs, and movie roles, not to mention his philanthropic work as part of the 'Livingston Foundation,' which educates young Africans and elevates the youth of Ghana.

The single is the first release from Stonebwoy's newly signed record deal with Def Jam, home to some of the continent's biggest names in hip-hop, Afrobeats, and trap talent, and serves as the lead single from Stonebwoy's brand new album, which is set to be released in mid-2022.

Sipho Dlamini, CEO of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, is thrilled to welcome yet another African megastar to the Def Jam roster. He claims, “Stonebwoy is a true African talent. He works to lift the heart and spirit of those around him, whilst producing fresh sounds that keep blowing the world away. We look forward to what 2022 has in store for him.”

